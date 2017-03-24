New Workforce Hawaii, 2 of 2

Enough about the past; let’s talk about the future of work.

How, when and where will we work?

We are already working full-time, part-time, on-demand, temporarily, once-in-awhile time…

…from home, from our car, a train, plane or automobile and from across town or across the world.

We work for free, for a fee, for ourselves, for the good of others, for learning and/or for the fun of it!

We gain-share, bargain or are paid an hourly rate.

The speed of change is accelerating!

Within a year or two, few people will be asking the question we are asking.

Your wingmen believe, the more you have to offer the changed market, the more choices you’ll have to work in any – or all – ways; we see into the future.

The more you prepare to meet change, the more adaptable you’ll be.

The better you’ll accommodate swiftly moving life circumstances and interests; The more sustainable you’ll become.

Your job is your business, your business is your job.

Pivot to the Pacific, into YOUR future.

