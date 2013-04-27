According to CareerCast.com, a web site that annually releases the best – and worst – jobs across America, the worst job to have in 2013 is that of a newspaper reporter.

Probably no surprise to those in the industry, a job as a newspaper reporter ranks lower than lumberjacks, dairy farmers, mail carriers and enlisted military personnel.

“A job that has lost its luster dramatically over the past five years is expected to plummet even further by 2020,” Paul Gillin says. “The print model is not sustainable. It will probably be gone within the next 10 years.”

The top 10 worst jobs for 2013 are:

1. Newspaper Reporter

2. Lumberjack

3. Enlisted Military Personnel

4. Actor

5. Oil Rig Worker

6. Dairy Farmer

7. Meter Reader

8. Mail Carrier

9. Roofer

10. Flight Attendant

On the other side of the scale, the best job to have in 2013 is an Actuary.

According to the report: “Those skilled in mathematics and statistical analysis can find rewarding opportunities as an actuary. The career is challenging, and becoming an actuary requires passing a series of three exams. It’s also constantly evolving.”

The entire list is below of best jobs in 2013:

1. Actuary

2. Biomedical Engineer

3. Software Engineer

4. Audiologist

5. Financial Planner

6. Dental Hygienist

7. Occupational Therapist

8. Optometrist

9. Physical Therapist

10. Computer Systems Analyst

See the full report with salaries and job descriptions at http://www.careercast.com

Comments

comments