Ocasio-Cortez: Just As Fake As Socialism Itself

BY FRANK SALVATO

Just like the hollow promise given by Democrats when they passed the Secure Fence Act of 2006, newly elected and former-waitress US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (P-NY), is waffling on whether or not she will refuse her salary during the so-called government shutdown. Ocasio-Cortez makes $174,000 annually as a US Representative.

The freshman Democrats shot her mouth off before the shutdown tweeting that Congress should “have some integrity” if the government should go unfunded by any impasse and refuse to take their salaries until all government workers could get paid.

Fast forward to the third week of the pay pause.

Facing the third week of the Democrats’ refusal to finance a border wall that they supported back in 2006, Ocasio-Cortez refused to respond to questions about whether she’d be accepting a paycheck while close to 800,000 federal go without. When queried by The New York Post last week on her decision, the 29-year-old representative said: “I’ve gotta run.”

This is typical of Democrats and especially Progressives. They routinely out themselves as hypocrites; saying one thing as they do the exact opposite. A promise made by a Democrat or Progressive politician today isn’t worth a Venezuelan Bolivar (currently trading at $0.0000040 to the US dollar).

In 2006, Chuckie Schumer was all about comprehensive immigration reform and building a wall. Bill Clinton, during his presidency, was for building a wall. Barack Obama was all for building a wall and forcing immigrants to assimilate to the point of being proficient in English. Today, any and all of what they swore was necessary a decade ago (and in Obama’s case just two years ago) is suddenly “immoral.”

To be sure, the only reason any of it is “immoral” is because it serves their political agenda going into the 2020 General Election.

They also have a penchant for redefining words. Back in 2006 when Schumer was hawking comprehensive immigration reform he and his Democrat brethren used the term Illegal immigrants. Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama used the term as well. Today if you use the term you are a racist because they have re-coined any reference to those who enter our country illegally “undocumented immigrants.”

Of course, this is the same crew of disingenuous carnival barkers (I apologize for besmirching carnival barkers) who started out screeching about “global warming” only to redefine the issue as “climate change” when scientists still interested in science started questioning the validity of the data being used and NASA determined the expansion of thick Arctic ice has grown, not shrunk, over the last 11 years.

This is the same snobbishly elitist gaggle of self-important know-it-alls who garishly label people as racist when they don’t kowtow to their ideological agendas even as they say that white people cannot claim racism against them (by the way, The Oxford Living Dictionary defines “racism” thusly: “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior”). The exclusion of the Caucasian race is, in and of itself, racist.

This is the very same throng of cliquish, exclusionary opportunists that gave us political correctness, a shadow set of unwritten and ever-changing rules that marginalize our guaranteed rights under the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights. You can own a gun, but not here and not that one. You can’t pray in the public square unless you are of a preferred religion (read: Islamist). You have free speech but not here, and here, and here, and if you say something they don’t agree with it will be labeled “hate speech” and they will smear you in the public square.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is the new poster child for the Progressive movement, a movement that has successfully transformed into a cadre of intellectually challenged, entitled little Fascists. The sad thing is, Progressives succeeded in dumbing down the public to such an extent that they are courting Socialism and elected these idiots to office.

God save the United States of America.

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Comments

comments