PARKLINQ Introduces Concept of Parking Share to Honolulu

ParklinQ is a mobile app and accompanying website designed to make parking in Hawai‘i easy by allowing drivers to search for available parking spots for rent anywhere on the island, compare prices, and save up to 60% of the parking stall’s cost when they book their spot.

ParklinQ is scheduled to launch May 1, 2018 and is currently recruiting owners interested in renting their parking spaces to other ParklinQ users for additional income.

Similar to the ride-share and house-share boom, ParklinQ is introducing parking-share. Parking spaces include private driveways, retail shops, and hotels with individuals seeking parking.

The idea for ParklinQ came from years of meter hunting and towing worries in Waikiki. As a Honolulu resident and veteran of parking struggles, founder Tyler Saenz found that the main challenge facing parking in Hawaii had nothing to do with the availability of spaces, but rather the difficulty in finding them.

If that is not enough, 35% of the air pollution from traffic on Oahu is caused by drivers who are circling or idling in their vehicles as they look for a parking spot. The technology will reduce users travel times resulting in fewer carbon emissions through the reduction of fuel and the reduction in overall traffic.

“Hawaii can be paradise, but it’s also a parking nightmare.” says Saenz. “Our city ranks as the single most expensive in the United States for daily parking. Honolulu’s daily parking rates are more expensive than Midtown Manhattan. At $42 per day, Hawaii is literally the worst state to park in.”

ParklinQ is introducing a mobile app, based on the shared economy, to an industry that hasn’t changed in decades. UBER became the world’s largest taxi company, yet owns no vehicles, while Airbnb is the world’s largest accommodations provider and owns no real estate. The most successful companies of today are based on the foundation of connecting people and communities.

Just last year alone, this technology generated $160M in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, Los Angeles and New York. ParklinQ is bringing it to Honolulu.

More information can be found at http://www.parklinq.com or by visiting their social media platforms. @parklinQ

