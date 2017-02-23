by Carleen MacKay :: Rob Kinslow

Each generation has different amounts of time to alter and advance their own destinies as well as to impact the destinies of subsequent generations. Each must realize that the hourglass of time does not stop running and it will take all of us, starting now, to work our way out of the past we – ourselves – created but where many have been surprised to find ourselves stuck!

Look… at a possible future-focused, worst and best-case scenario; a scenario largely dependent upon what we do now.

Near Future Scenario

Anyone Born after 2000 and Today’s High School Students

Scenario…The year is 2025. Hawaii, like most of the U.S., has accelerated their shift to a model relying upon extended family groups. College debt has continued to rise and further compromised meager savings; increased long-term debt has become an unsustainable challenge for many parents and students, alike. Little attention has been focused on what courses and degrees will result in work (or jobs) for these youngsters who have grown up in an age of uncertainty. The poor have grown poorer, educational systems have not kept up with emerging market-driven needs and the middle-class, especially has continued to erode. The U.S. world educational ranking grade remains at a “C” – i.e., the bottom of the middle of the pack.

A different scenario…The year is still 2025.

O ur educational institutions have responded to the revolutionary needs of students and provided them with expert guidance as to the set of courses that will ensure their best options in the future. Likewise, college costs have been eased by the inclusion of more virtual courses taught by world-renowned educators who inspire as well as instruct. Targeted technical knowledge, specific skills, flexibility and lifetime learning are now embraced by highly diverse mainstream workers. U.S. world educational rankings have risen to a “B” and we are on our way to an “A” ranking.

Now, today, ask yourself:

Are your children’s schools teaching robotics and new technologies at every age and level – from kindergarten on? Do you know?

Are you involved with your children’s teachers – challenging them to advocate for continuous improvement in teaching methodologies?

Have you read Playbook for Teens on Amazon? Might you inspire high-schoolers with the real-life stories of people, just a few years older than they are; people who can demonstrate winning game plans that will matter to their own futures.

Note that the Playbook for Teens is co-authored by our own Hawaii Wingman, Carleen MacKay, who is the originator of a series of work-focused playbooks for several generations.

Note that the Playbook for Teens is co-authored by our own Hawaii Wingman, Carleen MacKay, who is the originator of a series of work-focused playbooks for several generations. Are you building blocks for future-focused viable careers by helping your children to find opportunities to learn well beyond the classroom walls?

The future will be determined by what we teach our children today.

Pivot to the Pacific, into YOUR future.

We are your Wingmen

Reach out to your favorite wingman—we are multi-generational coaches. You will benefit from our proven 8-Step process. Let us guide you to what you need to know and do in order to advance your career in a time of hyper-shift. We can help you implement a plan that will work for you the day after the day after tomorrow.

Look us up on LinkedIn: Carleen MacKay :: Rob Kinslow

Authors, Speakers, Emergent Workforce Experts

Questions? Answers? More posts by the author.

If you like my posts—even if you don’t—why not contribute to helping spread the word?

Thanks in advance for caring and sharing this post on your social media sites

Comments

comments