RED CROSS ANNOUNCES NEW REGIONAL CEO: DIANE PETERS-NGUYEN

The American Red Cross is excited to announce the selection of Diane Peters-Nguyen as the new Regional Chief Executive Officer for the Pacific Islands Region; the region includes the state of Hawaii, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.

Diane brings with her more than 25 years of proven success in planning and implementation, revenue development, philanthropic partnerships, marketing and communications, volunteer management, and the ability to motivate and manage diverse staff teams. She assumes her duties on Monday, July 6, 2020.

“We’re happy to welcome Diane and look forward to working with her,” says Kitty Yannone, the Board of Directors’ Board Chair. “The experience she brings will be invaluable to our continuing mission to strengthen community ties and provide aid to those in need.”

Diane is joining the Red Cross after completing a very successful career as the Vice President of Advancement at Chaminade over the past 12 years. She played a lead role in initiating, developing, and completing a $118 million comprehensive campaign, the most successful in the organization’s history.

“I am so pleased to have Diane in this vital role,” said Michael J. Jordan, vice president for the Pacific Division of the American Red Cross. “She is a dynamic executive whose leadership will help ensure that we continue to provide essential services following disasters, teach lifesaving and preparedness skills and assist members of the armed forces.”

After graduating with highest honors from Kamehameha Schools, Diane went on to earn a B.A. in French from the University of California and then achieved a Master’s Degree in International Affairs with emphasis on East Asia from George Washington University.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the new CEO of the Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region,” Peters-Nguyen says. “Here in Hawai’i and throughout the Pacific, the Red Cross helps people during emergencies and disasters. Now, more than ever, this work is making a difference in people’s lives. I look forward to working with the dedicated Red Cross team of board, staff and volunteers and our many partners as the Red Cross continues its more than one-hundred-year history of service with aloha in Hawaii and the Pacific.”

