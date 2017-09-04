Aloha –

I just returned from spending a week in Washington DC. Although Congress was on recess and many of the President’s Senior Administrators were traveling with him in Texas due to Harvey, we were able to get a lot done during the SBA’s Regulatory Fairness Board Meetings and Testimony’s.

I was able to help coordinate The Grassroots Institute testimony on the harmful effects of the Jones Act by Keli’I Akina, President of Grassroots Institute and OHA Trustee. I was also able to represent the four Liquor Commissions of Hawaii on the tax clearance issues they have been dealing with for several years (and got the issue resolved I might add). Please see the link below for more details on a very successful Board meeting and updates on all the help the current administration will be offering to the small businesses nationwide.

Due to a technical issue beyond our control, last week’s Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker was not uploaded to YouTube. This is being fixed and we should have the link within a day or two. After it is uploaded, you will be able to find it by clicking this link (as well as over 100 previous Business in Hawaii Shows) –

All the best until next week!

PS – so good to be home!!

Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB's). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration's Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa.

