Aloha –

I just returned from spending a week in Washington DC. Although Congress was on recess and many of the President’s Senior Administrators were traveling with him in Texas due to Harvey, we were able to get a lot done during the SBA’s Regulatory Fairness Board Meetings and Testimony’s.

I was able to help coordinate The Grassroots Institute testimony on the harmful effects of the Jones Act by Keli’I Akina, President of Grassroots Institute and OHA Trustee. I was also able to represent the four Liquor Commissions of Hawaii on the tax clearance issues they have been dealing with for several years (and got the issue resolved I might add). Please see the link below for more details on a very successful Board meeting and updates on all the help the current administration will be offering to the small businesses nationwide.

