Are you concerned by our nation’s current political climate?

Discouraged that infighting and bitter partisanship is holding back our ingenuity?

You’re not alone.

In America, we appear to be more divided than at any other time in recent history… and the need for us to come together has never been greater, not just for our own sake but for the good of the planet. The path toward common ground can seem daunting at times — listening to opposing views, searching for mutual understanding and collaborating across party lines toward real solutions. Like many Americans, you may feel like a bystander, powerless to make a difference. And while media would have us believe that bitter polarization and gridlock is the norm, that’s only one overplayed perspective of the story…

There are many examples of inspiring, passionate Americans dedicated to reforming our political system. Citizens just like you working in unison to innovate bold solutions that transcend partisan politics and create platforms where everyone’s voice can be heard and everyone’s vote counts.

And you’re invited to take your place among them during The American Citizens Summit, August 1-4, 2016. Save the date.

During this unprecedented 4-day event you’ll discover opportunities to bring about the change you believe is possible, ways to navigate political conversations without polarization, and alternatives that build momentum toward a brighter future for us all. We’ll chart the course toward more positive politics. We’ll build bridges across divides and innovate effective solutions for our communities and country.

The Summit will serve as a “virtual round-table” where diverse thought leaders representing the full spectrum of political ideologies — each with valuable insights and contributions, and united in their desire to bring greater wisdom and compassion to our country through this process — will come together to model a respectful dialogue in an effort to shift our political paradigm toward trans-partisanship and a next American Evolution.

We’ll draw from the full political spectrum — tapping the inherent wisdom of our political diversity — so freedom and justice for all CAN prevail. Our challenges are simply too large for us to be locked in bitter squabbling. The Citizens Summit will feature respected political leaders, grassroots visionaries, business pioneers, change agents and advocates — including Gavin Newsom, Grover Norquist, Marianne Williamson, Jackie Salit, Eric Liu, Joan Blades, John Robbins, Nomiki Konst (and more!) — who are committed to putting democratic principles before politics-as-usual to help reclaim the full power of our democracy.

Join us for 4 days of energetic political cross training on how to get results, respect differences and strengthen our democracy.

You’ll discover:

Ways to navigate political conversations without polarization

Bold solutions that transcend partisan politics

How to help reclaim the full power of our democracy

Innovative & inspired actions you can apply immediately

A larger community with resources & connections for you to tap

Pathways to channel your energy, passion & interests

Ways to make your voice heard & your vote count

Your contribution in peacefully fulfilling our highest promise as a nation

The opportunity to network with like-minded people who share your desire to move forward in UNITY

Effective solutions that are working for our communities & country

Processes for allowing us to see opposing sides & possibilities for common ground

Together, we’ll commit to being the kind of everyday civic leaders needed to fulfill the promise of democracy… and model healthy dialogue despite potential differences. Our higher mission as a country is to lead towards oneness, even when our divides can seem quite deep. E Pluribus Unum means “out of many, one” which calls us to remember the “oneness” at the heart of “a more perfect union.”

There are MANY passionate and dedicated Americans working to reform our democratic system — citizens just like YOU! — innovating bold solutions that transcend partisan politics and creating platforms where everyone’s voice can be heard and everyone’s vote DOES count.

RSVP here for The American Citizens Summit

