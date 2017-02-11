Iʻm a photographer who canʻt stop taking pictures of the intense moments of light that I see every day.

Usually, that involves flowers. I have a knack for seeing the incredible beauty shining forth when struck by a bundle of photons at just the right angle.

Since I sold my professional equipment years ago to fund travels as director-of-photography on a cultural travel show, Iʻve taken thousands of pretty good pictures with the cheapest of equipment.

Here are some of the flower pics taken in my front yard with a iPhone 3gs or iPhone4s. Check them out and see if you find the same beauty and joy that I did in these life beings?

There is no Lego kit for a flower. No human can touch it in beauty and form.

Comment below if you enjoyed them or want me to post more flowers.

Get out there and point your phone at some flowers: focus, expose and shoot.

