screen-shot-2017-02-10-at-11-03-31-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-10-at-11-04-41-pmIʻm a photographer who canʻt stop taking pictures of the intense moments of light that I see every day.

Usually, that involves flowers. I have a knack for seeing the incredible beauty  shining forth when struck by a bundle of photons at just the right angle.

Since I sold my professional equipment years ago to fund travels as director-of-photography on a cultural travel show, Iʻve taken thousands of pretty good pictures with the cheapest of equipment.

Here are  some of the flower pics taken in my front yard with a iPhone 3gs or iPhone4s. Check them out and see if you find the same beauty and joy that I did in these life beings?

There is no Lego kit for a flower. No human can touch it in beauty and form.

screen-shot-2017-02-10-at-11-13-15-pmComment below if you enjoyed them or want me to post more flowers. screen-shot-2017-02-10-at-11-10-22-pm

Get out there and point your phone at some flowers: focus, expose and shoot.

Questions? Answers? More posts by the author.
If you like my posts—even if you don’t—why not contribute to helping spread the word?
Thanks in advance for caring and sharing this post on your social media sites

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleAge of Hypershift
Rob Kinslow
http://robertkinslow.com
People to whom I'm introduced consistently say, "Why, you're a renaissance man" when they learn of my career incarnations. Usually, I reply, "I'm an artist of life, dedicated to becoming the best person I can become." My writing reflects my principles, values and vision. My passion for public speaking and influencing for good is evident. Change agent, strategic sustainability advisor, and inspirational public speaker, I've spoken to diverse audiences: business, government, community, and educational sectors. Mixing a friendly approach, a professional curiosity, and downbeat humor, in my presentations, shift happens. At HawaiiReporter.com, I write about science, climate change, spirituality, and systems, and how these scale to social improvement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR