Roswell was born at Brookville Indiana on December 9th 1887.

Brigadier General Roswell Winans, who earned the Medal of Honor during combat in the Dominican Republic, died 7 April 1968, at the San Diego Naval Hospital, San Diego, California. He was 80.

The President of the United States of America, in the name of Congress, takes pleasure in presenting the Medal of Honor to First Sergeant Roswell Winans (MCSN: 1074), United States Marine Corps, for extraordinary heroism while serving with the Marine Expeditionary Force (Dominican Republic) in action during an engagement at Guayacanas on 3 July 1916. First Sergeant Winans participated in action against a considerable force of rebels on the line of march. During a running fight of 1,200 yards, our forces reached the enemy entrenchments and Corporal Joseph A. Glowin, U.S.M.C., placed the machinegun, of which he had charge, behind a large log across the road and immediately opened fire on the trenches. He was struck once but continued firing his gun, but a moment later he was again struck and had to be dragged out of the position into cover. First Sergeant Winans, U.S.M.C., then arrived with a Colt’s gun which he placed in a most exposed position, coolly opened fire on the trenches and when the gun jammed, stood up and repaired it under fire. All the time Glowin and Winans were handling their guns they were exposed to a very heavy fire which was striking into the logs and around the men, seven men being wounded and one killed within 20 feet. First Sergeant Winans continued firing his gun until the enemy had abandoned the trenches.

Military service

Awards and decorations

Brigadier General Winans’s personal decorations include:

Silver Star w/ 1 oak leaf cluster

Purple Heart

Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal

Mexican Service Medal

Haitian Campaign Medal (1917)

Dominican Campaign Medal

World War I Victory Medal

Nicaraguan Campaign Medal (1933)

Croix de guerre (WWI)

General Winan is buried at Burial Cypress View Mausoleum and Crematory San Diego California, USA

The information in this article was sourced from a variety of sources both internal and external. Every effort was made to ensure that the information is current and correct. These articles are presented to honor the heroes they are written about.

If you can read this, thank a teacher. If you can read this in English, thank a veteran.

Author: Duane Vachon

Author: Duane Vachon

