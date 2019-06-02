Schiff & The Dems: Can They Really Be That Clueless?

Have you ever known one of those people that believe they have come to a conclusion independently even after you have stated that very conclusion repeatedly and ad nausem? That appears to be the case with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (P-CA). That he is just now expressing that impeachment would result in nothing but further damaging the country makes him either arrogantly tone-deaf or politically stunted in his intellect.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Schiff finally came to the same conclusion that the overwhelming majority of Americans came to when Progressive-Fascists started the impeachment drum-thumping even before Mr. Trump was elected President: House Democrats could achieve impeachment but the move would fail because there isn’t enough support for impeachment in the GOP controlled Senate; the very place the trial would have to take place.

Impeachment “is destined for failure,” Schiff said. “I think we’re going to do what is right for the country, and at this point, the speaker has not reached the conclusion, and I haven’t either that it’s the best for the country to put us through an impeachment proceeding that we know will, is, destined for failure in the Senate.”

He went on to say that because Republicans in the Senate refuse to sign on to the effort (due to the fact the GOP believes impeachment is a transparent and pathetic political move to deflect from the do-nothing platform Democrats have saddled themselves with for 2020) they present as “the cult of the president’s personality.”

In invoking a “cult of personality,” Schiff is executing a poor attempt to employ Alinsky rules 11 and 13:

11. If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counterside

13. Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.

By characterizing those who support the President as being afflicted, he and his brethren Progressive-Fascists seek to push a manufactured negative about Trump supporters. They want to portray them as weakened because of their support for the President while framing themselves as intellectually superior. To the latter point, it is very difficult to be intellectually superior when you are socially engineering an entire nation’s populace to be dependent on government to survive.

Through this inadequate attempt to control the negative narrative about the President and his supporters, Schiff and his gaggle of elitist oligarchs are failing miserably at achieving the most important element of Alinsky’s rule number 13: freeze the target. Each time the Progressive-Fascists attempt to freeze Trump into a narrative they succeed in achieving the opposite; they expand and solidify Mr. Trump’s base. By lamely attempting to execute the Alinsky playbook, they have inadvertently succeeded in almost assuring Mr. Trump’s re-election.

But through it all, some questions come to light about the Democrat Party, it’s leadership, and – more to the point – it’s rank and file members.

Why is it that every single time someone disagrees with a Progressive-Fascist they are not only wrong, but they simply must suffer from some intellectual of psychological malady?

When did the political party of tolerance and inclusion decide that the only people who are worthy of tolerance and inclusion are the ones who agree with them completely, on every issue, and one-hundred percent of the time?

At what point did they abdicate – and in fact, begin advocating against, looking out for the rights of others – even thoughts with which they disagree?

So, while it is easy to look upon Mr. Schiff as a brainless tool of today’s Progressive-Fascist movement, it would be wise to come to the conclusion that he is not politically stunted in his intellect, but rather arrogant and perhaps a little less tone-deaf than we would care to believe. He is, after all a Progressive-Fascist, born of the original Progressive Movement; elitists who believe they know how to engineer society for everyone else as they reserve the freedoms they have taken from the masses for themselves.

To that end, the questions posed above? Well, Schiff and the Progressive-Fascists have simply abandoned keeping up appearances. They are showing their true colors. They aren’t clueless; they simply believe themselves superior to everyone who doesn’t march in lock-step with their thinking. To them, free thought is evil and free thinkers are the enemy.

