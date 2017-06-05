SPOTLIGHT ON WEST OAHU

With Honolulu Council Member Kymberly Marcos Pine

This past January I had the honor of attending the opening of Coral Crater Adventure Park which is located in Kalaeloa (Barber’s Point). This 35 acre site is home to a new type of physically engaging style of adventure parks that are rapidly becoming the most popular type of activity destination in the United States. And unlike anywhere else in our state, Coral Crater offers an exciting time for both locals and visitors looking to experience outdoor fun outside of Waikiki.

The park consists of two separate components: a 10-acre crater for most of the adventure-based activities and the surrounding lawn for family picnics and a venue for a variety of social activities such as birthdays, graduations, retirement celebrations, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and family reunions; all with an entirely new and fresh concept within a fitness landscape.

I was impressed that this is a family oriented park with activities for adults as well as keiki whether able bodied or a thrill watcher. There’s a climbing and repelling wall, a 50-ft tandem giant swing, motorized off-road vehicles like buggies and mountain bikes that have their own 1-mile off-road trails, adult and keiki zip lines, a 50 foot free fall, and tactical laser/zombie tag to name just a few of the fun things to do. And after you work up an appetite there’s the 6,000 square-foot picnic area where you can barbeque your own food or buy from food vendors while playing horseshoes. I know Kama’ainas will be thrilled utilizing the Polynesian imu pits for private Luaus.

This is a great addition to our Westside community and very convenient to get to. Located just off Roosevelt Avenue at 91-1780 Midway Street in Kalaeloa, the park is opened Sunday thru Saturday from 9am -5pm. For more information you can call (808) 626-5773 or visit their website at coralcrater.com.

And when you’re there if you should hear a Tarazan yell in the distance, that just might be me taking a turn on the zipline.

With Aloha, Kym

