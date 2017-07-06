SPOTLIGHT ON THE 5th ANNUAL HIRE LEEWARD JOB & CAREER FAIR

“CONNECTING LEEWARD RESIDENTS WITH LEEWARD JOBS”

By Kymberly Marcos Pine

What does a successful job fair sound like? If you ask the attendees who came in search of one of the many local jobs and careers being offered at this year’s Hire Leeward Jobs Fair, hearing those words “YOU’RE HIRED!” would be the sweet sound of success.

For the 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair, I was honored to partner with the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce and University of Hawaii – West Oahu, as well as a variety of Leeward employers to help bring job opportunities to West Oahu residents. I’m thrilled for many of those residents who got to hear those special words: “Congratulations, you’re hired!”, and not just for those first time job seekers but also for those longing to make a lifestyle change. By finding a job closer to home, many Leeward residents can leave their days of sitting in traffic behind, and spend those treasured hours with their families.

The HIRE LEEWARD initiative is an ongoing campaign with the following goals:

Encourage Leeward residents to seek Leeward jobs; Reduce traffic congestion to and from town; Encourage better coordination with Leeward employers and job seekers; Encourage Leeward residents to buy from Leeward companies; Hold job training events; and Improve the quality of life of Leeward residents.

With the annual theme of “Connecting Leeward Residents with Leeward Jobs”, this year’s Fair hosted over 75 businesses offering Leeward-based job opportunities for a myriad of skill sets from a wide range of industries including but not limited to: healthcare, financial services, food service, hospitality, retail, law enforcement, administrative, and more. We were proud to have Ko Olina as our 2017 Presenting Sponsor, whose partners, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Four Seasons Resort , Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club and Ko Olina Golf Club, were looking to fill immediate job opportunities. All in all, the businesses participating in this year’s event had over a thousand positions to fill.

One of my favorite parts of the Hire Leeward Job Fair is being able to meet residents and help them find their dream job. On Saturday, I was approached by an Ewa Beach resident named Rose who wanted to share the amazing news thatshe got hired on the spot for a nursing assistant position at Ka Punawai Ola. As she shared her experience, tears of joy filled her eyes because her prayers had been answered.

For those West Oahu residents who couldn’t make it out to this year’s event, I encourage you to stay connected with Leeward job opportunities through my free job engine at www.HireLeeward.com. Employers can also list their job listings through the “Post a Job” function. Additionally, if you would like to see other videos from the 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair, please visit my facebook page at www.Facebook.com/KymberlyMarcosPine.

Mahalo to the following employers for participating in the 2017 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair:

Allied Universal

Access Information Management

ALTRES Staffing

American Income Life

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Bank of Hawaii

Consolidated Theatres – Olino Theatres

Covanta Honolulu Resource Recovery Venture (HPOWER)

District Council 50

Embassy Suites by Hilton Oahu @ Kapolei

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Express Employment Professionals

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina

G4S Secure Solutions (USA), Inc.

Gyu-Kaku

HMSA

Hardware Hawaii

Haseko

Hawaii Mortgage Experts

Hawaiian Electric Companies

Hawktree International

INspiration Interiors for Home and Office

Island Recycling Inc

Ka Punawai Ola

Kama’aina Kids

Kamehameha Schools

Kapolei Commons

Ko Olina Golf Club

La Tour Cafe

Leeward Community College – Office of Continuing Education & Workforce Development

Macy’s

Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

McDonald’s of Kapolei

New York Life

‘Ohana Health Plan

Orangetheory Fitness

PAMCAH-UA Local 675 Training Fund

Par Hawaii, Inc.

Dominos Pizza

Primerica

Regal Kapolei Commons 12

Regis Salons & Supercuts

Seagull Schools

7-Eleven Hawaii

Staffing Power

Sutter Health Kahi Mohala

Team Lally of Keller Williams Honolulu

The Salvation Army Kroc Center

TJMAXX

T-Mobile Hawaii

24 Hour Fitness

S. Army Garrison Hawaii Family and MWR Programs

S.VETS – Barber’s Point

University of Phoenix Hawaii Campus

Urgent Care Hawaii

S. Security Associates

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii

With Aloha,

Kym

And what does a successful job fair look like? Take a look!

