SPOTLIGHT ON THE 5th ANNUAL HIRE LEEWARD JOB & CAREER FAIR
“CONNECTING LEEWARD RESIDENTS WITH LEEWARD JOBS”
By Kymberly Marcos Pine
What does a successful job fair sound like? If you ask the attendees who came in search of one of the many local jobs and careers being offered at this year’s Hire Leeward Jobs Fair, hearing those words “YOU’RE HIRED!” would be the sweet sound of success.
For the 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair, I was honored to partner with the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce and University of Hawaii – West Oahu, as well as a variety of Leeward employers to help bring job opportunities to West Oahu residents. I’m thrilled for many of those residents who got to hear those special words: “Congratulations, you’re hired!”, and not just for those first time job seekers but also for those longing to make a lifestyle change. By finding a job closer to home, many Leeward residents can leave their days of sitting in traffic behind, and spend those treasured hours with their families.
The HIRE LEEWARD initiative is an ongoing campaign with the following goals:
- Encourage Leeward residents to seek Leeward jobs;
- Reduce traffic congestion to and from town;
- Encourage better coordination with Leeward employers and job seekers;
- Encourage Leeward residents to buy from Leeward companies;
- Hold job training events; and
- Improve the quality of life of Leeward residents.
With the annual theme of “Connecting Leeward Residents with Leeward Jobs”, this year’s Fair hosted over 75 businesses offering Leeward-based job opportunities for a myriad of skill sets from a wide range of industries including but not limited to: healthcare, financial services, food service, hospitality, retail, law enforcement, administrative, and more. We were proud to have Ko Olina as our 2017 Presenting Sponsor, whose partners, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Four Seasons Resort , Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club and Ko Olina Golf Club, were looking to fill immediate job opportunities. All in all, the businesses participating in this year’s event had over a thousand positions to fill.
One of my favorite parts of the Hire Leeward Job Fair is being able to meet residents and help them find their dream job. On Saturday, I was approached by an Ewa Beach resident named Rose who wanted to share the amazing news thatshe got hired on the spot for a nursing assistant position at Ka Punawai Ola. As she shared her experience, tears of joy filled her eyes because her prayers had been answered.
For those West Oahu residents who couldn’t make it out to this year’s event, I encourage you to stay connected with Leeward job opportunities through my free job engine at www.HireLeeward.com. Employers can also list their job listings through the “Post a Job” function. Additionally, if you would like to see other videos from the 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair, please visit my facebook page at www.Facebook.com/KymberlyMarcosPine.
Mahalo to the following employers for participating in the 2017 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair:
- Allied Universal
- Access Information Management
- ALTRES Staffing
- American Income Life
- Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa
- Bank of Hawaii
- Consolidated Theatres – Olino Theatres
- Covanta Honolulu Resource Recovery Venture (HPOWER)
- District Council 50
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Oahu @ Kapolei
- Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
- Express Employment Professionals
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries
- Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina
- G4S Secure Solutions (USA), Inc.
- Gyu-Kaku
- HMSA
- Hardware Hawaii
- Haseko
- Hawaii Mortgage Experts
- Hawaiian Electric Companies
- Hawktree International
- INspiration Interiors for Home and Office
- Island Recycling Inc
- Ka Punawai Ola
- Kama’aina Kids
- Kamehameha Schools
- Kapolei Commons
- Ko Olina Golf Club
- La Tour Cafe
- Leeward Community College – Office of Continuing Education & Workforce Development
- Macy’s
- Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club
- McDonald’s of Kapolei
- New York Life
- ‘Ohana Health Plan
- Orangetheory Fitness
- PAMCAH-UA Local 675 Training Fund
- Par Hawaii, Inc.
- Dominos Pizza
- Primerica
- Regal Kapolei Commons 12
- Regis Salons & Supercuts
- Seagull Schools
- 7-Eleven Hawaii
- Staffing Power
- Sutter Health Kahi Mohala
- Team Lally of Keller Williams Honolulu
- The Salvation Army Kroc Center
- TJMAXX
- T-Mobile Hawaii
- 24 Hour Fitness
- S. Army Garrison Hawaii Family and MWR Programs
- S.VETS – Barber’s Point
- University of Phoenix Hawaii Campus
- Urgent Care Hawaii
- S. Security Associates
- Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center
- Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii
With Aloha,
Kym
And what does a successful job fair look like? Take a look!