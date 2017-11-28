Submit your video for a chance to sing a duet with Amy Hānaiali’i at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua!

One lucky artist could get the chance of a lifetime to perform with Grammy-nominated, 18-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner, singer Amy Hānaiali’i. Hānaiali’i is looking for the best rendition of her song Palehua to do a duet with her at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua.

The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Anuenue Room (AR) and Hānaiali’i Interactive’s (HI) Holiday Series, os featuring Hānaiali’i 7:00 pm on Fridays, November 24 thru December 22, 2017. She will fill the stage with song, cultural history and holiday joy as she joins you and her triumphant return to the Ānuenue Room with a brand new show.

Hānaiali’i takes you on a cultural journey from the 1900s in Waikiki, to the 1920s – 1940s in New York City at Hawaiian Room…to the 1950s and 1960s in the glimmering luxury of the Las Vegas strip and the Silver Screen in Hollywood to Hānaiali’i in the present with her sultry vocals of Blues, Jazz, Pop and Hawaiian.

Amy was officially named by Hawai`i’s Governor as Ambassador of Hawaiian Music, and she will give you a glimpse of how Hawaiians bring Aloha to the world’s most prominent stages.

Amy’s Grandmother Jennie Napua Hānaiali`i Woodd was one of the original hula dancers at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Waikiki in the 1930’s.

Soon after, she was asked to perform and choreograph Ray Kinney’s show in New York City at the Lexington Hotel. The show room was called “The Hawaiian Room”.

This show was so successful it lasted 60 years sold out 7 days a week. Every major celebrity graced this incredible room, Marlon Brando, Katherine Hepburn, Billie Holiday just to name a few. With the room being an instant hit, it helped with opening other famous clubs, “Rainbow Room”, the “Cotton Club” and the “Red Rooster” in Harlem.

It was ultimate class and everyone wanted to be seen in the Hawaiian Room.

This show is a tribute to Amy’s grandmother Napua and all of the Hawaiian Performers across time who bring Aloha to you perpetuating Hawaiian Culture.

Contest deadline is December 10th. The duet will be featured on 808 Viral.

Tickets at www.lifeisaloha.com.

