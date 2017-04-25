This summer, Kaua`i students with an interest in agriculture or related fields, will have the opportunity to explore their career interests, network and build their experience, skills, and knowledge. The internship includes 6 week and 8 week program options that begin in June, based out of Hale Puna in Waimea and Malama Kauai’s Community Farm in Kalihiwai.

Internship activities consist of field trips to various agricultural sites, hands-on service projects, guest speakers, workshops, and more. Participants will be exposed to a wide variety of career options, mentors, and future job opportunities in Kaua`i’s agricultural community. In addition to a stipend, students who complete the internship program will also receive a recommendation letter and internship evaluation. AmeriCorps participants who are 18+ also receive a $1,222 educational award, similar to a scholarship, to use for school or student loans.

Cambria Miles, a Kapaa High student who completed the spring internship session valued her experience. “I learned what it takes to work in agriculture. The best things in life do not come easy; you have to work hard, get dirty, and get burnt, but the end result is so worth it,” she says. “It helped me realize that whatever I want to do, I can do it. It’s inspired me to continue a path in plant science.”

The summer program is supported by Alu Like, Cooke Foundation, Elsie H. Wilcox Foundation, and The Corporation for National Community Service, and applications are being accepted now, on a first-come, first serve basis with limits spots available. Janice Bond, a Kauai-based Commissioner for the Hawaii Commission for National & Community Service, emphasizes the value for students. “They are excellent opportunities for our youth to earn some money, gain experience while learning about agricultural opportunities, being outdoors for the summer, making new friends.” she says.

More information and applications for the Summer Ag Internship Program are available at www.MalamaKauai.org. Questions can be directed to Emma Jacobsen, Youth & Food Programs AmeriCorps VISTA, at emma@malamakauai.org or (808) 828-0685 ext. 19.

