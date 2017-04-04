Hawaiʻi in a Thousand Years. The world in a thousand years. Crises of violent conflict, political corruption and global ecological destruction. Sound familiar? As responsible stewards, how must we respond to the many converging crises happening today, to ensure collective survival and continuity? Join us for a survivalist conversation in the heart of urban Honolulu, Waikīkī.

Opening up the event will be knife-sharpening with Molokaʻi survivalist, Kalawaiʻa. The conversation will continue with Future Primal author, Dr. Louis G. Herman, in conversation with Bonnie Kahapeʻa-Tanner, Koʻolaupoko-based voyager and educator., and artist Solomon Enos.

Panelists: Louis Herman, Future Primal author and UH-West Oahu Professor, Bonnie Kahapeʻa-Tanner, ED at Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy, and Solomon Enos, Native Hawaiian artist. Moderated by Rechung Fujihira of Box Jelly.

This conversation is presented through annual contemporary art exhibition, CONTACT. CONTACT 3017: Hawaiʻi in a Thousand Years is on view at the Honolulu Museum of Art School, April 1-16. For more information visit www.contacthawaii.com.

About the panelists

Bonnie Kahapeʻa-Tanner was born and raised in Ka’alaea, O’ahu, and western educated in Honolulu, O’ahu, her knowledge is expansive as the result of years voyaging on Hawaiian canoes in particular the Hōkūleʻa, Makali’i and on the tall ship SSV Tole Mour. She has serves as the Executive Director of Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy on the windward coast of Oʻahu where students of all ages come to gain insight and experiences through their relationship with the ocean.

Louis G. Herman asks how should we respond to our converging crises of violent conflict, political corruption, and global ecological devastation? In his sweeping, big-picture synthesis, Louis G. Herman argues that for us to create a sustainable, fulfilling future, we need to first look back into our deepest past to recover our core humanity. Born into a third generation, orthodox Jewish community in apartheid South Africa. Educated in England, he studied medicine at Cambridge University but later opted, much to the chagrin of his physician father, to study philosophy. Raised as a Zionist, he moved to Israel to live on a kibbutz and later volunteered for the Israeli Defense Forces. After a life-changing wartime experience he returned to study political philosophy at the Hebrew University. Compelled to adopt a more global perspective on the Israeli Palestinian conflict, he moved to Hawaii where he completed his PhD at the University of Hawaii. –

Solomon Robert Nui Enos is a Native Hawaiian artist, illustrator, and visionary. Born and raised in Makaha Valley (O‘ahu, Hawai‘i), Solomon hails from the well-known and creative Enos ‘ohana. His mother, Shelly, his brothers, and wife, Meredith, are all active contributors to the community. His father, Eric Enos, is an accomplished artist and cultural practitioner who has been active in the community for more than 40 years. A proud papa of four, Solomon credits his family as the source of his artistic inspiration and drive. Like his family, Solomon, too, has the creative gene and has been making art for more than 30 years. His recent work reveals an extraordinary talent, adept at artistic expression in a wide variety of media including oil paintings, book illustrations, outdoor murals (both painted and in glass mosaic), and mixed-media sculptures. A self-described “intelligent optimist,” Solomon’s art expresses his own aspirational vision of the world at its best, which is, at times, deployed through poly-fantastic (science fiction) narratives. His work touches on themes of ancestry and identity, the human relationship with the Earth, and the future of Hawai‘i, its people, and its resources.

Comments

