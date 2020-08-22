The Abject Ridiculousness of the Left

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (P-CA), who because of her decades in political office is getting pummeled by the AOC/Marxist youth-fringe of her party, is flailing at anything in an effort to find the message that sticks going into the 2020 General Election. Her attempt this week focuses on voter suppression.

In a rare Saturday news conference, that obviously took her away from martini-time at the club, Pelosi floated this absurdity. From FOX News:

“Now they say Trump is deploying more voter suppression tactics by suggesting he’ll send law enforcement to polling places to monitor the election.

“‘Why would he do that, except to scare people off?…It’s in their playbook that they’ll have people intimidated to vote by having ICE agents … or other law enforcement there to instill fear in people as they show up,’ she said.”

Of course, there is a gigantic problem with this, and it is two-fold.

First, those who are legally registered to vote wouldn’t be intimidated by the presence of any type of law enforcement at a polling place. In fact, the overwhelming majority of voters would see it as a ballot security measure and welcome the presence.

Second, the only people who are shopping the idea that people should fear law enforcement are the Marxists and Fascists who are literally burning down cities like Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, etc. and their Progressive handlers who need that narrative to stick for ideologically motivated political purposes.

In-depth examination of the statistics shows that the “Be Scared of the Police” movement is nothing but a narrative. There is no systemic racism in law enforcement, and, in fact, there are more racists in the Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA movements, because of their race-based ideology, than in any other demographic calculable.

When a political party puts all their political capital into one avenue of attack against their opposition as the Progressives and Democrats did with impeachment, and that avenue fails, there is a panic to find a deflective narrative from their lack of accomplishment going into an election.

There will be no voter suppression because there is law enforcement visible at polling places. That’s a flat out lie and Pelosi knows it. The only votes a police presence at the polls will suppress are the votes cast by people who don’t have the right to vote.

And that’s a great thing for the country.

