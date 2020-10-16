The Censorship of the Cancel Culture

In the beginning of the aftermath of Twitter and Facebook’s censoring of the story about Hunter Biden and the provable collusion between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian oil executive – all facilitated by Hunter, the issue of censorship is front and center.

Twitter and Facebook hide behind the shields afforded them both by the First Amendment right to free speech on the one hand and the protection from litigation granted to social media outlets under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act on the other.

These controlling and arrogantly run outlets are running rough shod over the dissemination of information free from consequence or accountability.

Several Senators have called the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, and Google on the carpet, but I put it to you – and to them – they should include Amazon…and here’s why.

Black author and documentarian Shelby Steele has produced a raw but necessary documentary titled, “What Killed Michael Brown,” examining the charge of systemic racism in the United States. It centers on the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, two years before President Trump took office.

But Steele’s submission to have his documentary offered on Amazon, one of the biggest home entertainment outlets in the world, was denied. Amazon said Steele’s offering, “doesn’t meet Prime Video’s content quality expectations and is not eligible for publishing at this time. We will not be accepting resubmission of this title and this decision may not be appealed.”

I am embedding the trailer here for your examination.

Whether you agree with Steele’s premise or his conclusions is beside the point being made here.

If we, as a nation, continue to be socially engineered by social media and media companies that employ censorship, propaganda by omission, and the obstruction of a free exchange of ideas, then we are not only doomed, freedom and liberty are lost to the ages.

We stand at a moment when Orwell’s 1984 is not only upon us, it has been hybrid with The Hunger Games and we are living it: the redefinition of words and phrases, the institution of classes, justice applied by demographic, rigged elections, and a sensationalist, corrupt media.

If we are to have a second revolution or a second civil war in the United States it needs to be on the battlefield of ideas and the fight must be for freedom of thought, speech, ideas and expression.

To lose this battle it to lose the Republic, and that means to lose it all.

