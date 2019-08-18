The Democrats Celebrate Their Hypocrisy Openly

The political Left – from AOC to Pelosi, Schumer to Sanders – have for years insisted that the Republicans and Conservatives are bought and paid for by “big money”; by corporations and the mega-rich. They paint a picture of government being bought in smoky backrooms to the highest bidder. But a squabble between the 2020 General Election Democrat candidates is showcasing it is the Democrats who are bought and paid for, not Republicans, in the extreme degree.

2020 Democrat candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is calling the DNC out on the fact they are letting Tom Steyer – a billionaire hedge fund manager – buy his way onto the DNC debate stage. Steyer is a radical activist who has helped fund the Progressives in their quest to push the Democrat Party to the extreme Left.

“The thought that you can spend $10 million to get on a debate stage, I don’t think that that’s really good for democracy,” Bullock said. “It’s disclosed money, but we should be actually talking to voters; not spending money just trying to get individual donors.”

And this point is not only cogent to the entirety of politics in the United States (it has progressed to being exclusively a money game), it proves beyond doubt that if you have a big enough wallet and are willing to kneel at the Leftist altar, Progressives, Progressive-Fascists and Liberals in the United States will allow you to buy position and influence.

If “every vote” counted to the conglomerate of socialistic ideals that is the Democrat Party – and if they were truly outraged by big money in politics, they would be castigating Steyer’s attempt to buy the nomination. Instead, they trumpet him as an icon in their movement; a movement that means to bring full-blown Socialism into vogue in the United States of America. Once again, Democrats are guilty of accusing their opposition of doing and being exactly what they do and are.

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Comments

comments