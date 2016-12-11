This was forwarded to me from the Executive Director of the Hawaii Vietnam Veterans Association.

This shameful act was well known by most of us serving in Vietnam. Deeply embarrassing and difficult to accept. Many of our Vietnamese comrades and friends died as a result. I suppose this act of desertion by Congress is why so many Vietnam Veterans had a hard time adjusting when they returned home. They felt betrayed and lost confidence in the congressional leadership. That pain is still felt by many of us today.

