This was forwarded to me from the Executive Director of the Hawaii Vietnam Veterans Association.

This shameful act was well known by most of us serving in Vietnam. Deeply embarrassing and difficult to accept. Many of our Vietnamese comrades and friends died as a result.   I suppose this act of desertion by Congress is why so many Vietnam Veterans had a hard time adjusting when they returned home. They felt betrayed and lost confidence in the congressional leadership. That pain is still felt by many of us today.

 

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleDem Hypocrisy Spotlighted in Criticism of Trump Military Picks
Next articleReaching Back into the Past, Part 1
Reg Baker
http://www.regbaker.com
Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. He Chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneur Committee of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has over 25 years’ experience both owning small businesses and serving SMB’s and their owners focusing on start-ups, stressed company turnarounds, taking companies to the next level and Wealth Management for the owners.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR