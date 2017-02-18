Aloha!!

I had a great time with Kevin Sakamoto of Bank of Hawaii walking down memory lane. About 25 years ago, I worked for the Bank of Hawaii as the Manager of the International Operations, Finance and Administration. The Bank of Hawaii has changed quite a bit since then and has become more innovative, efficient and technology focused. Kevin explained how the Bank has evolved and become the power house of banking it is today.

Also, I learned that at least one thing did not change; the Bank is always looking for good people!!

Aloha,

