Aloha!!

I had a great time with Kevin Sakamoto of Bank of Hawaii walking down memory lane. About 25 years ago, I worked for the Bank of Hawaii as the Manager of the International Operations, Finance and Administration. The Bank of Hawaii has changed quite a bit since then and has become more innovative, efficient and technology focused. Kevin explained how the Bank has evolved and become the power house of banking it is today.

Also, I learned that at least one thing did not change; the Bank is always looking for good people!!

Aloha,

Reg Baker
http://www.regbaker.com
Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. He Chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneur Committee of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has over 25 years’ experience both owning small businesses and serving SMB’s and their owners focusing on start-ups, stressed company turnarounds, taking companies to the next level and Wealth Management for the owners.

