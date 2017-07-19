Rail Tax Policy 101
City officials like the excise tax because it HIDES the ball. People don't realize how much of it they pay in the form of higher prices. Randall Roth explains this and more in this 5-minute video.Posted by Fail Rail Hawaii on Tuesday, July 18, 2017
