Hawaii Chambers Young Professionals are shaking and baking!! Jacob Noh (Chair-elect) and Emily Kleiner (VP of Programs and Development) explain the value and opportunity that the Chamber YP program offers its members. What a Team and what a program!

The Chambers Young Professional program is a true success all on it own. In only six years, starting from zero, they have grown to close to 300 members. By offering an incredible experience for young professional to learn and grow, membership has grown significantly. Jacob’s term managing membership has far exceeded expectations and shows no sign of slowing down as he transitions to the Chair position of the YP Program.

Good luck Hawaii Chamber and good luck Young Professionals!!

