Hawaii Chambers Young Professionals are shaking and baking!! Jacob Noh (Chair-elect) and Emily Kleiner (VP of Programs and Development) explain the value and opportunity that the Chamber YP program offers its members. What a Team and what a program!

The Chambers Young Professional program is a true success all on it own. In only six years, starting from zero, they have grown to close to 300 members. By offering an incredible experience for young professional to learn and grow, membership has grown significantly. Jacob’s term managing membership has far exceeded expectations and shows no sign of slowing down as he transitions to the Chair position of the YP Program.

Good luck Hawaii Chamber and good luck Young Professionals!!

Reg Baker
http://www.regbaker.com
Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. He Chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneur Committee of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts the weekly TV show Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has been named twice as the SBA's Financial Advocate for the state of Hawaii. He has over 25 years’ experience both owning small businesses and serving SMB’s and their owners focusing on start-ups, stressed company turnarounds, taking companies to the next level and Wealth Management for the owners.

