Home Business & Tech ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker – Hawaii Employment Update Business & TechEducationLifeNewsThinkTechWork/Career ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker – Hawaii Employment Update By Reg Baker - October 28, 2017 355 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter If you are having a hard time finding qualified workers you need to watch this!! A powerful secret is revealed to find qualified workers fast. Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business & Tech ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with the Hawaii Chambers YP’s Entertainment Hallowbaloo Music, Arts & Craft Beer Festival 2017 Business & Tech Think Tech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker – Diving with Wounded Warriors Business & Tech Think Tech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker Arts & Culture Windward Ho’olaule’a 2017