Hawaii Group Leans Forward!  A One Stop Shop for SMB’s. 

What a Team!!  Matt Delaney and Sean Knox make a great team offering professional staffing and executive search to Hawaii’s SMB’s (Small and Mid-Sized Businesses).  Watch how these two individuals combine their talents to make the Hawaii Group a “one stop shop” for all back-office functions for Hawaii’s SMB market place. 

When you include the recently announced merger on June 30 of HiAccounting with WR Financial (a wealth management, tax and accounting service company) the opportunities for increased efficiencies and cost savings for SMB’s increase significantly. 

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleAirAsia X touches down in Honolulu
Next articleCarving Up the Price of Car Rentals
Reg Baker
http://www.regbaker.com
Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. He Chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneur Committee of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts the weekly TV show Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has been named twice as the SBA's Financial Advocate for the state of Hawaii. He has over 25 years’ experience both owning small businesses and serving SMB’s and their owners focusing on start-ups, stressed company turnarounds, taking companies to the next level and Wealth Management for the owners.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR