Do you know what medical tourism is?

This week’s commentary discusses the concept of medical tourism and how it can help the local economy. Plus we touch on the North Korea situation and the Rail (again).

I am headed to the National U. S. Small Business Administration Board meeting for regulatory fairness in DC on August 25. Should be very interesting this year with the current Trump administration’s focus on regulatory reduction and reform being on the agenda. I will be providing testimony on behalf of the four liquor commissions in Hawaii plus the Jones Act with Grassroot Institute’s CEO Keli’i Akina.

Lastly, if you know of a person or company that has a success story to tell, please let me know. They might be the perfect guest for the Business in Hawaii Show. Email me at reg@regbaker.com with suggested guest name and email.

Comments

comments