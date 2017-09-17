We have amazing talent and experience right here in Hawaii if we only take the time and look for it. Sometimes we get too caught up with what is happening on the mainland (which we have no control over) and we lose sight of what is happening right here in our own backyard (which we can control).

Ray Tsuchiyama has vast international experience and a global perspective. He is also a “local” having grown up in Kalihi and graduated from Farrington High School. His perspective is refreshing and valuable for Hawaii to move forward and address the numerous issues she faces today.

Take a few minutes and listen to what Ray has to say about Hawaii from a global perspective and a large dose of international experience.

Reg Baker
http://www.regbaker.com
Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. He Chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneur Committee of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts the weekly TV show Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has been named twice as the SBA's Financial Advocate for the state of Hawaii. He has over 25 years’ experience both owning small businesses and serving SMB’s and their owners focusing on start-ups, stressed company turnarounds, taking companies to the next level and Wealth Management for the owners.

