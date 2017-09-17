We have amazing talent and experience right here in Hawaii if we only take the time and look for it. Sometimes we get too caught up with what is happening on the mainland (which we have no control over) and we lose sight of what is happening right here in our own backyard (which we can control).

Ray Tsuchiyama has vast international experience and a global perspective. He is also a “local” having grown up in Kalihi and graduated from Farrington High School. His perspective is refreshing and valuable for Hawaii to move forward and address the numerous issues she faces today.

Take a few minutes and listen to what Ray has to say about Hawaii from a global perspective and a large dose of international experience.

