I had the privilege to meet and talk with two raising stars in Hawaii.  Jessica Munoz who heads up an organization that works with sex trafficked young girls and was featured on two Hawaii 5-0 shows and Savan Patel who is a veteran and owns a very successful business in Hawaii.  Both individuals was just named by the Pacific Business News (PBN) as winners of the 2018 class of 40 under 40.    Listen to their very moving stories of success and pass it on.  These two are very motivational and impressive individuals.

Reg Baker
Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. He Chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneur Committee of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts the weekly TV show Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has been named twice as the SBA's Financial Advocate for the state of Hawaii. He has over 25 years’ experience both owning small businesses and serving SMB’s and their owners focusing on start-ups, stressed company turnarounds, taking companies to the next level and Wealth Management for the owners.

