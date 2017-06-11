I had the privilege to meet and talk with two raising stars in Hawaii. Jessica Munoz who heads up an organization that works with sex trafficked young girls and was featured on two Hawaii 5-0 shows and Savan Patel who is a veteran and owns a very successful business in Hawaii. Both individuals was just named by the Pacific Business News (PBN) as winners of the 2018 class of 40 under 40. Listen to their very moving stories of success and pass it on. These two are very motivational and impressive individuals.
