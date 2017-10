Healthcare in Hawaii is huge and growing. As our population grows older and lives longer the need will escalate and qualified staff will become an acute problem. The time to fix this is now, not when it becomes critical. If we wait much longer this will just be one more reason for our elders to move to the mainland for care and our youth to move to the mainland for the opportunity.

I chat with Matt Delaney and Terry B about their efforts to address this very important issue.

Comments

comments