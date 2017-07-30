This weeks Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker Show is an national and local update of the SBA with Jane Sawyer (SBA District Director) and Dailyn Yanagida (Managing Director for Vantaggio in Hawaii).

Jane has one of the best performing SBA Districts in the US. She is consistently setting new highs with loan guarantees and very effective programs and services.

Dailyn has just assumed responsibility for Vantaggio in Hawaii and this is her first experience serving as a guest host for the show. Great job Dailyn!

