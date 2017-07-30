This weeks Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker Show is an national and local update of the SBA with Jane Sawyer (SBA District Director) and Dailyn Yanagida (Managing Director for Vantaggio in Hawaii).

Jane has one of the best performing SBA Districts in the US. She is consistently setting new highs with loan guarantees and very effective programs and services.

Dailyn has just assumed responsibility for Vantaggio in Hawaii and this is her first experience serving as a guest host for the show. Great job Dailyn!

Reg Baker
http://www.regbaker.com
Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. He Chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneur Committee of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts the weekly TV show Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has been named twice as the SBA's Financial Advocate for the state of Hawaii. He has over 25 years’ experience both owning small businesses and serving SMB’s and their owners focusing on start-ups, stressed company turnarounds, taking companies to the next level and Wealth Management for the owners.

