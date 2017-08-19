Aloha –

Senator Green is a busy guy! And if (correction – when) he wins the next Lieutenant Governors election he will be busier than ever! Such a down to earth and articulate guy.

Headed to Washington DC late next week for the annual US Small Business Administration (SBA) Board of Directors meeting for Regulatory Fairness. I will be making congressional testimony on two separate issues (representing the four Liquor Commissions in Hawaii and the Jones Act). As chair of the Region IX (southwestern states), I will also be coordinating a break out session for prioritizing issues to address for the Region and reporting back to the full Board. Should be a very busy Board meeting!

Aloha till next week!

