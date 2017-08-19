Aloha – 

Senator Green is a busy guy!  And if (correction – when) he wins the next Lieutenant Governors election he will be busier than ever!  Such a down to earth and articulate guy.  

Headed to Washington DC late next week for the annual US Small Business Administration (SBA) Board of Directors meeting for Regulatory Fairness.  I will be making congressional testimony on two separate issues (representing the four Liquor Commissions in Hawaii and the Jones Act).  As chair of the Region IX (southwestern states), I will also be coordinating a break out session for prioritizing issues to address for the Region and reporting back to the full Board.  Should be a very busy Board meeting!

Aloha till next week!

Reg Baker
http://www.regbaker.com
Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert on Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. He Chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneur Committee of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts the weekly TV show Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has been named twice as the SBA's Financial Advocate for the state of Hawaii. He has over 25 years’ experience both owning small businesses and serving SMB’s and their owners focusing on start-ups, stressed company turnarounds, taking companies to the next level and Wealth Management for the owners.

