Aloha!!

Welcome to the Business in Hawaii Show with Reg Baker and Carl Williams.

What happens when you get two “very experienced” CPA’s on the same show?

Actually, more than you might expect!! Carl Williams who has about 40 years’ experience and I with about 35 years’ experience had a lot of fun chatting about the profession, how important CPA’s are for business success, how rewarding the career is and how it used to be……

This weeks show is for anyone that is, wants to be or is utilizing the services of a CPA.

Comments

comments