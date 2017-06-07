Carleen and Rob discuss how anyone can move beyond a dead end job, or get unstuck from a never ending job search. The NewWorkforceHawaii is a hui of friendly folks, who serve as guides, coaches and mentors to those seeking to make positive change in your lives.

On this road you will discover a myriad ways to work in the 21st century. If you keep on doing the same old thing, you are going to end up in the same old place. So, rise up and try our 8-step process for finding the work you came here to do. Visit us at NewWorkforceHawaii.com

