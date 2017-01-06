Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleX-Ring Security Opens Indoor Shooting Range in Waipahu
Jay Fidell
Jay Fidell is an attorney in Honolulu. He also founded ThinkTech Hawaii, which produces its own television news reports for OC 16 and ThinkTech Hawaii's news channel. ThinkTech and Hawaii Reporter also partner to produce weekly news reports with leading newsmakers in the state.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR