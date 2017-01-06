Home News Hawaii Politics ThinkTech: Movers Shakers Reformers with Carl Campagna NewsBusiness & TechThinkTech ThinkTech: Movers Shakers Reformers with Carl Campagna - Is Hawaii Really a Blue State? Guest: Tony Gill By Jay Fidell - January 6, 2017 20 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Food ThinkTech: Food and Farmers Series with Justine Espiritu Business & Tech ThinkTech – What is PAU & How Can it Save My Business Money?? Life ThinkTech: Movers Shakers Reformers with Carl Campagna Education Hawaii is my Mainland with Kaui Lucas – Acts of Peace: Entertainment ThinkTech: Life in the Law with Maryann Sasaki