Home Business & Tech ThinkTech: Movers Shakers Reformers with Carl Campagna Business & TechThinkTech ThinkTech: Movers Shakers Reformers with Carl Campagna - Filipino Issues in Hawaii Guest: Cesar Bonilla By Guest Contributor - March 19, 2017 37 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business & Tech ThinkTech: Life After Statehood with Jay Fidell Business & Tech AAA Hawaii: Gas Prices Dip In Most Areas Education ThinkTech: The Art of Thinking Smart with Michael North Business & Tech ThinkTech: Moving Hawaii Forward with Tim Apicella Business & Tech ThinkTech: Kwok Talk with Crystal Kwok