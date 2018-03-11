Aloha and Welcome to this week’s Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker.

Be prepared to be impressed!! This week on Business in Hawaii, I interviewed Shayne Greenland, Academy Principle at Campbell High School and two of his top students. I was very impressed, and I know you will be too. We talked about how James Campbell High School is preparing their students for success. Whether it is going on the college, a trade school or a job, these Campbell High School students will be prepared.

Congrats to all at James Campbell and especially the very impressive students

Comments

comments