This Is What Our Society Has Come To

We didn’t even hear the minions of the Progressive-Fascist Left say “f*ck him” when Osama bin Laden died, but in the aftermath of the death of Libertarian billionaire David Koch, the caustic Left is in full super-charged mode. This is what the Left has come down to; an arrogant horde of self-important malcontents who stomp on the graves of those with which they disagree.

Shortly after Koch died of prostate cancer, the perennially unfunny Bill Maher used the limited reach of his worn-out HBO outlet Real Time with Bill Maher (why HBO continues with this elitist snob is a testimony to how they look down their noses at Conservatives and Libertarians) to issue this spit in the face to the deceased and his family:

“Yesterday David Koch of the zillionaire Koch brothers died of prostate cancer…I guess I’m going to have to re-evaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer…As for his remains, he has asked to be cremated and have his ashes be blown into a child’s lungs…He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers for decades. So f— him, the Amazon is burning up, I’m glad he’s dead, and I hope the end was painful.”

Maher, a less-than amusing, has-been comedian, learned well from his Alinskyite mentors. He ridicules (Alinsky Rule No. 5) and demonizes (Alinsky Rule No. 11) anyone and everyone he disagrees with on any given subject, even as he presents himself as a “moderator” on an entertainment debate show. In reality, he is more like the Caesar character in Hunger Games.

Maher isn’t the only one stuffed like a foie gras goose with elitist venom. Many on the Left Coast vomited hatred for the recently passed Koch, Bette Midler among them.

Whether you were a fan of Koch’s or not the man is dead and his family is grieving. Wishing that his death was painful is barbaric; it is the stuff of cowards, real Nazis, and the intellectually stunted. Post mortem, Maher’s words only slap the faces of those close to the deceased. What kind of a colossal a**hole spits in the faces of family and friends at the time of a person’s death?

In contrast, Maher had this to say about the death of the then-most wanted international terrorist and the man responsible for the slaughter of 2,996 people on September 11th:

“Capping thine enemy is not what Jesus would do. It’s what Suge Knight would do… Martin Luther King gets to call himself a Christian because he actually practiced loving his enemies, and Gandhi was so f*cking Christian he was Hindu…Jesus lays on the hippie stuff pretty thick. He has lines like, ‘Do not repay evil with evil’ and ‘Do not take revenge on someone who wrongs you’. Really. It’s in that book you hold up when you scream at Gay people…You’re supposed to look at that figure of Christ on the Cross and think ‘How could a man suffer like that and forgive?’ not ‘Romans are pussies, he still has his eyes.”

Maher then goes on to give himself cover for future elitist screeds by saying he isn’t a Christian; reserving the right to be a caustic reprobate, self-important miscreant that he is.

The elitist Left – of which Maher is a lieutenant – is apoplectic when anyone broaches the subject of climate change and they aren’t marching, ideologically goose-stepping, arm in arm. But that mentality spits in the face of science just like Maher spit in the faces of the Koch Family. Even a junior high school science student understands that science is more about proving a theory wrong, than issuing statements about “decided science.” Yet, the Kool-Aid drinkers of the Progressive-Fascist Left insist they are correct and Alinsky-ize anyone and everyone who dares to execute the exercise of science in its purest form.

Maher uses this perceived slight against the intelligentsia by Koch and those they term “climate deniers” (attempting to equate it to Holocaust denial) to viciously lash out, knowing full well his traditionally unacceptable behavior will be championed by his elitist brethren.

A man is dead and Maher is dancing on the dead man’s grave while flinging feces at the dead man’s family, like a diseased monkey, and the sycophants of the Progressive-Facsist Left applaud the monkey’s show. This is what the ideological Left has come to and it is the bane of society…any society. It is exactly what is wrong in our country – and the world – today. HBO and Maher’s “fans” should take a good long look in the mirror at what they have facilitated and become.

Ladies and gentlemen…welcome to the final Hunger Games.

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Comments

comments