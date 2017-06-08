If you are one of the thousands who spends hours commuting in traffic just imagine how your life would change if you could spend those hours with your family being able to do things like play with your keiki in the park and watch the sunset.

Imagine being able to work closer to home in a career that you enjoy.

Well, there are over 60,000 Leeward jobs, one for just about every adult household member on the Leeward coast—and one of those opportunities is waiting for you.

I invite you to be a part of this exciting job growth on our Leeward Coast at the 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair, taking place on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the University of Hawaii—West Oahu.

With the annual theme of “Connecting Leeward Residents with Leeward Jobs”, the Fair will host over 70 businesses offering Leeward-based job opportunities. There were over thousands of attendees at last year’s Fair and this year’s Fair is expected to have a large turnout as well.

Businesses and organizations are offering job opportunities in a wide range of industries including: healthcare, financial services, food service, hospitality, retail, military, administrative, and more.

The fair will also feature FREE career development seminars given by guest speaker Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko olina Director of Human Resources Joseph Hodnette presenting topics to help you learn the skills and make the connections you need to find a job close to home. Seminar topics include: Resume Writing, Interview Skills and Job Search.

For more information on the 5th Annual Leeward Job and Career Fair and to pre-register as an attendee, please visit www.HireLeeward.com.

The HIRE LEEWARD initiative is a campaign with the following goals:

Encourage Leeward residents to seek Leeward jobs; Reduce traffic congestion to and from town; Encourage better coordination with Leeward employers and job seekers; Encourage Leeward residents to buy from Leeward companies; Hold job training events; and Improve the quality of life of Leeward residents.

