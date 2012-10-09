University of Hawaii Engineering Professor Panos Prevedouros, PHD, will speak at the Smart Business Hawaii breakfast meeting on Thursday, October 25 at Macys’ Pineapple Room at Ala Moana Shopping Center starting at 7 a.m.

Prevedouros, one of the architects of Honolulu Mayoral Candidate Ben Cayetano’s FAST (Flexible Affordable Smart Transportation) proposal, will talk about the benefits of the FAST alternative..

Cayetano, the former state governor, wants to implement the FAST transit proposal as an alternative to the city’s 20-mile, $5.3 billion elevated steel on steel rail system.

The city began construction on the rail project just weeks ago, but the controversial project was already halted, at least temporarily, by the Hawaii Supreme Court, pending the outcome of a 20-mile archeological survey along the route.

SBH members and their guests pay $25 (in advance) for networking, the program, a complete buffet breakfast and free parking. The public is welcome to the SBH Networking Sunrise. Advanced reservations are required.

The cost is $35 at the door if space is available.