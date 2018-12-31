Warren On The Warpath?

BY FRANK SALVATO

Now comes word that Progressive-Fascist Elizabeth “I feel like I am a Native American Indian so I’ll just say that I am” Warren is seriously contemplating a run for President of the United States. I guess she embraces delusions of grandeur whether about ruling the teepee or the free world.

In her announcement, which didn’t take place in front of a crowd but in a YouTube video, the fraudulent wannabe-Cherokee said government “has been bought and paid for by a bunch of billionaires and giant corporations that think they get to dictate the rules that affect everyone…”

Evidently, Warren believes that the elitist and oligarchical powers that comprise the Fascist-Progressive faction that would see our country transform from a Constitutional Republic to Democratic Socialism would be more benevolent than the imperfect system we have today.

Does Capitalism have its flaws? Well, yes, but only when the pure Capitalist system is encroached upon by government regulations that seek to create opportunity for select groups. The flaws of Capitalism reside in an overreaching government, both at the Federal and State levels. When the free market is allowed to function without economic interference it serves the public like no other economic system. Capitalism is the only economic system that created a middle class and opportunity for all.

So, Warren, a woman who falsified her resume to land a six-figure teaching gig at Harvard, and who, as far as anyone can tell, wouldn’t know how to bag groceries at the local supermarket, is attempting to place herself back within the spotlight of relevancy by saying our economic system sucks and Socialism is superior.

I suppose we should ask Venezuelans about that.

I wouldn’t be so quick to jump on this but it is important that we don’t take announcements like this lightly. People chuckled at the candidacy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an intellectual midget if there ever was one (and I apologize if I angered any midgets by the comparison) and now she is in the US House of Representatives. People rolled their eyes at a political opportunist in Beto O’Rourke, but there is now talk about him as a second on any Democrat presidential ticket.

Our voting demographic has become so uninformed on the dangers of Socialism and so jaded against Capitalism that the false-narratives foisted by these imbecilic political opportunists are consumed by the masses as if truth. Voters today, in large part, no nothing of history and more in tune with the Kardashians than they are about history dating back just 50 years.

No, we cannot take Warren’s announcement lightly. Instead, we must shine the spotlight on her false statements, her lies and the untruths she spouts in order to remain politically relevant.

Reagan said it best when he said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Warren is a threat. Believe it.

