We all need to stay home but visitors need to stay home too

“I appreciate the Mayor telling locals to stay home to stay healthy but visitors need to stay home too. Right now we need to protect ourselves from the outside world that has brought this virus in and stabilize the health of our residents otherwise we are going to keep getting sick and this will never end. The faster we close things off the faster we slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and the faster we can all recover,” said Kym Pine.

“I appreciate the Governor’s 14-day quarantine policy but it is almost impossible to keep a visitor in a hotel room unless we have someone watching them all the time. It’s best that they just don’t come at all right now. Everyone else that does need to be here should go through the 14-day quarantine too,” said Pine. “I do think our leaders should take several more proactive steps, however, including the following:

Close Hotels and Transient Accommodations to stop new visitors from arriving

Use the City’s fiscal sustainability funding, just approved by the City Council, to immediately provide rapid housing, quarantine facilities, and mobile hygiene centers for our homeless

Utilize these City funds to sanitize public areas and sidewalks, island wide

Conduct health screens of all visitors and residents arriving in the islands”

“Most of the known cases are from those visiting our islands or returning here from trips outside of the state. We cannot prioritize dollars over the health of our residents or things will get worse,” Pine said.



