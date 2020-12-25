We the People Have No Representative Government

It has come to this. We, the American people, no longer have a true representative form of government. We are now saddled with an assembly of people, elected to office, who simply do not understand the US constitution, its mandates, its limits, its requirements, its obligations. Our government – wholly unrecognizable from that the Constitution lays out simply does not represent the people. Period.

While we may currently have a President, who has tried his hardest to stand for the American everyman instead of the special interests, the potentates, and the oligarchs, we have a Congress that immediately forgets that their sole role is to represent their constituents and their states the microsecond after they are elected to office.

While we have a President, who has done more to give relief to the American everyman, we have nine cowards on the US Supreme Court who have abdicated their obligation to the US Constitution and, instead, have made ducking their responsibilities, inventing ways to never have to rule on questions of constitutionality, an award-winning art.

The last straw for the Judicial Branch – and I say again that they are a bunch of sniveling cowards and should serve as the catalyst for intense, rapid, and abrupt change in government at the federal level, the last straw came in their scheduling a constitutional argument related to the 2020 General Election results for after the inauguration.

“The justices this week set a reply deadline for Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the other respondents named in the case of Jan. 22. The campaign had asked for the Supreme Court to order those on the other side of the litigation to respond by Wednesday and have reply briefs from the Trump campaign submitted by Thursday. It also asked the court to rule by Jan. 6. But the court did not oblige,” it was reported.

“This means that by the time Boockvar and the others the Trump campaign is seeking to take to the Supreme Court even respond to the petition, President-elect Joe Biden will already be sworn in… At that point, the court could simply decline to hear the case, saying it is moot or impossible for them to resolve at that point.”

To put it into layman’s terms, the US Supreme Court has decided the election without issuing a ruling. They have raised a gigantic, arrogant, cowardly middle finger to the people of the United States…for a second time.

So, please, answer me this question. If we have a federal government that does not serve the people it was created to serve, why do we even have a federal government?

The Congress does not serve the people. Even as the people lose their jobs and businesses because of fake pandemic, Congress doles out $2.1 trillion to foreign entities and gives each taxpayer $600 of our own tax money back. That’s serving the people?

The US Supreme Court – as well as all the useless federal district courts and appeals courts, refuse to rule constitutionally on matters directly related to the survival of the Republic – if they rule at all, and that is supposed to be serving the public or having fidelity to the US Constitution?

We are a Union of 50 states, with 50 state constitutions that are sovereign. As it stands, we, effectively, have no federal government that represents the people.

Now that this is self-evident, we should revisit the words of our Founders:“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness; “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments