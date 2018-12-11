What’s Happening At Your Honolulu Hale – December 2018

The Honolulu City Council held its last full session of 2018 on Wednesday. Many, many actions were taken.

The session lead off with thanking the current Council Chair Ernie Martin for his six years as the Council Chair and for his 8 years of service to the Honolulu community.

Bills Passing 2nd reading:

Bill 74: Establishing certain provisions for a person who has abandoned a vehicle on a public street or highway

Bill 79: Addressing the problem of the illegal use of large residential structures in residential districts

Bills Passing 3rd reading:

Bill 76: Maintaining the existing recreational use of Ala Moana Regional Park

Bill 65: Relating to private streets and roads, addressing the conditions under which the City may maintain private streets and roads and recover the costs of providing such maintenance.

Bill 45: Relating to the Haleiwa Special District-amending certain provisions to ensure that the district regulations continue to fulfill their purpose of guiding development.

Some of the Resolutions passed by the City Council:

Approving a conceptual plan for a planned development apartment project for the redevelopment of 2.52 acres with mixed use commercial and residential project in Waikiki.

Approving the resolution to urge the mayor to implement emergency procedures to alleviate the processing backlog causing delays in the issuance of building permits.

Approving the revised 2018 update to the City and County of Honolulu’s Homeless Action Plan.

Please remember, if you can’t make it in person, tune in to Olelo.org for live telecasts. I hope you will participate.

From myself and my family we would like to wish you and yours the very best of the holiday season.

Kymberly Marcos Pine

Honolulu City Councilmember, representing West Oahu.

