What’s happening at your Honolulu Hale – October 2018

Every day is a lively day here at Honolulu Hale (and at the Kapolei Hale as well). I say your Honolulu Hale because as a citizen you are encouraged to attend committee meetings, and full council meetings.

This week the committee on Parks, Customer and Community Services is meeting to discuss a variety of subjects including a master plan for old Stadium Park, the recreational uses of Ala Moana Regional Park and reviewing status of Land transfers regarding city parks.

The Committee on Budget will also be meeting to review several resolutions including condemnation of the Portlock Road Beach Access Easement, and an audit of Department of Planning and Permitting’s permitting and inspection processes.

Also this week will be committee meetings for Zoning and Housing, Transportation and Public Works and Sustainability.

If you can’t make it in person tune in to Olelo.org for live telecasts. I hope you will participate!

Kymberly Pine

Honolulu City Councilmember, representing west Oahu

