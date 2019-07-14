When the Media Embraces a Talent-Less Know-Nothing Has-Been

People are waking up to the fact that the political opinions of the Hollywood and coastal elites are about as worthless as DeLorean stock. Yet the mainstream media – including FOX News – continues to grant them access to their airwaves and a presence on their webpages. In an age when their Fascist vitriol is increasingly off the rails we all need to exact pain from them for the time of ours they waste.

A perfect example of the worst of these Fascist pig-ignorant elitists comes in the form of Alyssa Milano, famous for being cast as a cute kid in Who’s the Boss and then playing characters a bit more true to her nature in Melrose Place (a spoiled rich kid) and Charmed (a witch).

Recently Milano, an unbridled, foaming-at-the-mouth critic of the Trump administration, inferred that Vice President Pence’s visit to a migrant detention center in Texas was akin to Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler visiting a World War II concentration (read: extermination) camp. She tweeted side-by-side images (in black-and-white for effect) showing a photo of Pence below a photo of Himmler, the main architect of the Holocaust. Both are pictured standing behind gates separating them from detainees; illegal immigrants in Pence’s case and prisoners soon to be murdered in Himmler’s.

To borrow and paraphrase from Monty Python’s Flying Circus, this is the kind of philistine pig-ignorance we have come to expect from these pieces of ideologically opportunistic garbage. But, to be sure, the only reason the less-than independently thinking among us follow these abusive elitists is because the media gives them a bully pulpit. The blame is equal to bear.

Milano’s unscrupulous use of Himmler and the Holocaust in her jaded and snobbish political screed not only dilutes the atrocities that comprised the whole of the Holocaust (which in itself should earn her an additional circle all her own in Dante’s Inferno), it advances a lie about the reason behind the crisis at the border for the sole purpose of hate. As for FOX News (We’ve given up on the other media outlets), how about getting away from this shallow sensationalism and getting back to hard news 24/7/365? Knock it off with the stories about bikini pictures and Hollywood gossip and get back to what made you in the first place: unadulterated straight news.

