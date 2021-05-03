Why Is The Black Community So Accepting of Violence As the New Normal?

If there is systemic malady affecting the Black community in the United States is certainly isn’t systemic racism, be it in law enforcement or otherwise. It is the acceptance of violence as the new normal within the Black community by the Black community, and the free pass the rest of the nation is giving to the Black community in that regard.

It seems as though every day there is a news item or social media post showing members of the Black community violently interacting with each other. The musical culture that permeates the Black community harbors a large selection of lyrics that espouse not only violence but violent misogyny as well. And many ‟Black-centric” movies are centered on acts of violence, although to that extent the total of the movie industry profiteers of the violence they propose to abhor.

A recent spate of attacks on Asian Americans has taken place in several urban areas around the United States and in every case, without exception, the perpetrators were from the Black community.

One case was particularly brutal. Brandon Elliot, 38, a parolee who was convicted of killing his mother two decades earlier, was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on a 65-year-old Asian American woman in New York City that was caught on video.

The surveillance video showed Elliot kicking and stomping the woman, who suffered serious injuries including a fractured pelvis. She was on her way to church when she was attacked by Elliot who was heard saying, ‟You don’t belong here.”

In another part of New York City, 29-year-old Jordan Burnette was charged with burglary as a hate crime and ‟numerous charges related to the acts of vandalism as hate crimes that have taken place in this community.” His acts of vandalism targeted four synagogues in the Bronx where windows and doors had been shattered in repeated attacks.

But this penchant for violence is not exclusive to individuals in the Black community. The truth of the matter is this. Violence appears to be the first choice in any conflict resolution between Black people, or at least an overwhelming amount of evidence proves this to be true. Mind you, this mindset is outside the parameters of gang violence which takes hundreds of lives a year in our inner cities.

Recently, a public brawl at the Miami International Airport was the centerpiece of almost every news program. The brawl at one point counted 20 people with one person being arrested in the end.

The catalyst for this melee? Well, 20-year-old Jameel Tremain Decquir was upset about seating on an airline flight. Video footage shows two separate groups of Black people punching and kicking each other at gate D-14 in the American Airlines terminal.

Punches, chairs, napkin dispensers, and even knives were thrown in a Mississippi restaurant in April. Video of that confrontation counts close to a dozen people taking part in the fight, each of them Black. Witnesses said the fight escalated from a disagreement between two groups of patrons. Bystander parents are seen actively protecting their children from the violence.

And to bring another facet to the interface of Black violence, increasingly we are witness to Black athletes – high school and college, and even intramural – resorting to violence because they simply don’t like the calls sporting officials make on the courts and fields.

Players on a – shock of shocks – Chicago-based travel basketball team beat referees during an Amateur Athletic Union basketball game in an Atlanta suburb because they objected to a call on the court and the official’s demeanor toward the protestation.

The attack was captured on video with one of the coaches insisting that the catalyst for the fighting was that one of the Chicago players had shoulder bumped the referee. Disturbingly, the Chicago coach blamed what can only be described as ‟unsportsmanlike conduct” – an idea whose time is well in the past – on the referee instigating the confrontation with a push.

The game ended with a violent brawl on the court with the entirety of the Chicago team punching, kicking, and stomping the referees.

All of these examples are but a small sampling of the violence that has become second nature to the Black community. As we watched the many Black Lives Matter protests that took place throughout last summer – and which have stretched into an almost daily occurrence somewhere in the country, we see that they almost always devolved with the sun into violence and destruction, many times with death as a companion.

Then we also have to consider the legacy of death that the Black community has embraced as urban culture.

Over the July 4th weekend in 2020, 80 people were shot and 14 were killed in Chicago, 44 were shot with six dead in New York, 28 were shot with four dead in Atlanta, and 20 were shot with three dead in Cleveland, almost all the result of Black on Black violence. 172 people were shot with 27 killed in just four locations over one weekend.

Yet, the Black activists – along with their self-deprecating sycophantic toadies of the ‟White guilt-trip crowd” and the opportunistic liberal political class, insist that the biggest threat to the Black community comes from law enforcement and White supremacy.

I’m sorry, but the evidence that is continuously presented to the public and the statistical numbers prove the exact opposite. The most potent threat to the Black community is the violence that exists within the Black community; the threshold for violence that they, themselves, have set as a new normal for the Black community.

The charlatans’ embrace of the Marxist crafted Critical Race Theory only exasperates the situation, tantamount to running interference for affecting a true and real; a permanent solution to the rampant violence in the Black community.

Where enlightened people have, throughout time, quested to embrace non-violent conflict resolution (as useless as the United Nations is, non-violent conflict resolution was its original mission), it seems that the contemporary Black culture has chosen violence as its go-to conflict resolution tool.

Until true leaders in the Black community emerge who initiate a self-examination of the Black culture in an effort to purge the violence that permeates that culture, it is impossible to entertain the idea that any other segment of our society is a ‟threat.”

As they say about excuses…they are like…well, everyone’s got one.

Read “Critical Race Theory: What It Is and How to Fight It” by Christopher F. Rufo as published in Hillsdale College’s Imprimis

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments